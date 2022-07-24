Diagnosis by NIV Pune confirms Monkeypox in Delhi resident

New Delhi : A 34-year-old male resident of Delhi was isolated at Lok Nayak Hospital asa suspected case of Monkeypox. A confirmation of the diagnosis has been done by National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune. The case is presently recovering at the designated isolation centre at Lok Nayak Hospital. The close contacts of the case have been identified are under quarantine as per the MoHFW guidelines. Further public health interventions like identification of the source of infection, enhanced contact tracing, testing sensitisation of private practitioners etc are being carried out. A high-level review of the situation has been planned by DGHS at 3 PM today.