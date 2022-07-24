National Institute of Unani Medicine (NIUM), Ghaziabad will help in mainstreaming and integration of Ayush healthcare services with modern medicines: Ayush Minister

New Delhi : Union Minister of Ayush and Ports Shipping and Waterways Shri Sarbananda Sonowal today inspected newly constructed campus of National Institute of Unani Medicine (NIUM) at Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. NIUM, Ghaziabad is a satellite Institute of National Institute of Unani Medicine, Bangaluru and will be first of its kind to be established in northern region of India.Union Minister of State, Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation General V.K. Singhand officials of Ministry of Ayush accompanied with Shri Sonowal.

On this occasion the Ministersaid that National Policy on Health envisages inter alia mainstreaming of Ayush in healthcare and also to integrate these systems in areas of education, research in all tiers of healthcare delivery. He said that the Ministry of Ayush has undertaken various steps to encourage R&D and innovation, develop apex Institutes for education, and research in the Unani Medicine. “I am confident this Unani institute will popularize the Ayush system and cater to the needs of Northern region of the country.” he further added.

The foundation stone for the National Institute of Unani Medicine (NIUM) at Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh was laid on 1st March 2019. This Institute will produce high quality professionals in various streams of Unani Medicine. This Institute will have 14 departments and will provide PG and Doctoral courses in various disciplines of Unani Medicine. The Institute will also focus on fundamental aspects, drug development, quality control, safety evaluation and scientific validation of Unani medicine and practices. The Institute will establish Bench Mark standards in Education, Health Care and Research.

National Institute of Unani Medicine, Ghaziabad is being constructed at a cost of Rs 381 Crores and shall also function as an international collaboration center for global promotion and research in Unani Medicine. The Institute will have a pivotal role in making bilateral and multilateral collaboration with the universities/research organizations of international repute.