Bhubaneswar : In a major achievement, Odisha marches ahead with another milestone in its fight against #COVID19 by administering 7 Cr #COVID19Vaccine doses, informed Health and Family Welfare Department.

Health and Family Welfare Department tweeted, ” We salute the people of #Odisha for their support & our Healthcare workers for their relentless efforts for making this #COVID19Vaccination drive a great success in our State.”