Coordination meeting of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2022 held at Ganderbal

GANDERBAL : The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shyambir today chaired the coordination meeting to ensure safe, smooth and secure conduct of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY)-2022 via Baltal.

At the outset of meeting, the DC sought department wise details about the preparedness put in place for enhancing the capacity and augmentation of services for accommodating the pilgrims, identification of locations for accommodation of security agencies, frisking/checking points, security, macdamization of roads, facilities at transit camps besides other issues were also discussed.

Shyambir sought better coordination and quick response from all stake holders for better management of Yatra and said that everyone has to work with added zeal to provide better environment for facilitating comfortable journey of the pilgrims during the Yatra period.

He stressed upon the officers for taking up all the requisite measures to ensure proper arrangements and facilities at all transit camps and en-route by or before 15th June 2022 for smooth conduct of ensuing Yatra.

Jal Shakhti and PDD were directed to ensure uninterrupted water and electricity supply is ensured during the Yatra period besides CEO, SDA was directed to provide mobile toilets to the security agencies as per their requirement and sufficient mobile toilets shall be available at all places wherever required.

Officials of BRO were directed to start macdamization work on National Highway at an earliest which shall be completed by 5th June 2022.

The officials of both tunnel projects were directed to remove the debris and other material dumped along the Yatra routes at an earliest so that smooth movement of Yatra is ensured.

The meeting was attended by SSP Ganderbal, Nikhil Borkar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Farooq Ahmad Baba, CEO SDA, CMO, executive Engineers of various wings besides officers of various security agencies and officials from BRO, Z-morh and Zojilla tunnel projects.