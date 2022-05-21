Around 70k households to get tap water connections under JJM in Budgam by August- 2022

BUDGAM : The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza today chaired a meeting to review the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), across the district at Conference Hall, here.

The meeting was attended by Chairman, DDC Budgam, Nazir Ahmad Khan, Vice-Chairman DDC, Nazir Ahmad Jahra, other DDC and BDC Members.

At the outset, the DC reviewed the status of progress of under construction Water Supply Schemes, Detailed project Reports, revising of Detailed action plan, tendering, work allotments under JJM.

The meeting was informed that 175 schemes shall be implemented under Rs. 1240 crores JJM project for the district Budgam.

It was informed that all 207 pipeline and ancillary works have been tendered and shall be opened shortly. The DC called for speedy resolution of all land dispute cases and NOC clearance from all concerned departments.

Elucidating further, the meeting was informed that 558 pani Samitis have been formed, besides 7 labs established and over nearly 18k tests through Field Testing Kit have been conducted in the District so far.

The DC impressed upon the concerned to ensure fool-proof implementation of the JJM and in a way that it turns an example for the entire UT of J&K.

The chair was apprised that out of total 127555 total rural households, 70606 households shall be connected to supply tap water under various WSS under JJM by August- 15, 2022.

The DC also took the detailed review of estimations, rate revisions, re- tendering, allotments for construction of filtration plants, lift schemes, OHTs, retro fitting, reservoirs and laying of pipelines and other related works.

He said all OHTs works were authorized for allotment while as pipeline tenders are most likely to be opened on May- 28.

Terming the JJM as major flagship programme, to ensure covering of all households, the DC urged PRIs to coordinate as they have a major role to play to own and ensure smooth execution of JJM works in their areas.

Stressing on revising of VLP and DAP in next 15 days, the DC also appealed Panchayat to own these schemes and take over the infrastructure under proper guidelines.

He said that all testing labs be made fully functional with all required equipments be placed and training for the water testing is conducted.

He directed that besides all households be connected through tap water, all pending schools, aganwadi centres, health centres and panchayat ghars shall also be provided with tap water connections under various WWS schemes across the district.

The meeting among others was attended by all DDC Members, ADDC, JD Planning, SE Hydraulics, CEO, CMO, Executive Engineers PHE, CAO, all AEEs, JEs and other concerned.

Later on, the DC also chaired a meeting to review the progress of development in Surasyar and Pakherpora, being developed as aspirational blocks in the district.

At the outset, the DC called for speedy improvement and completion of development works carried out in both blocks.

He instructed the concerned to ensure implementation of all modalities and submit department wise reports of progress of works.

He stressed that work be expedited on establishment of Digital library, sanitary complexes, playgrounds, labs at all designated schools and all other works be executed and completed in time bound manner in both blocks.