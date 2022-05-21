Administration being a Service Provider needs to Develop, Evolve and Equip itself to fulfill People’s Aspirations: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha

SRINAGAR : Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today interacted with the applicants of Jammu Kashmir Integrated Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (JKIGRAMS) and addressed their grievances during “LG’s Mulaqaat”- Live Public Grievance Hearing programme, at the Civil Secretariat.

The Lt Governor also gave on-spot directions for resolving the grievances of several applicants.

Emphasizing that administration being a service provider needs to develop, evolve and equip itself to fulfill people’s aspirations, the Lt Governor directed officials to ensure effective and efficient response mechanism to serve people with total integrity, commitment and unflinching loyalty.

Our grievance redress mechanism today is more resilient and accountable. Citizen is in the centre of governance and their complaints are being handled in fair, transparent and just manner. Regular orientation of staff from concerned department is being conducted by JK-IGRAMS, observed the Lt Governor.

Taking serious note of the delay in issuance of RBA certificate to one Ruqaya Hassan of Ganderbal, the Lt Governor directed Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal to conduct a probe in the delay.

All Deputy Commissioners were further directed to submit the data regarding breach of predefined timelines under Public Service Guarantee Act while extending various public services and redressing grievances, within a week’s time.

While listening to the issue of Sh Farooq Ahmad from Srinagar regarding the lack of playfield in his area, the Lt Governor directed the Deputy Commissioner to explore the possibility of finding a suitable place near the locality as per feasibility.

On the grievance of Sh Girdhai Lal from Panchayat Makwal, Tehsil Ramkot of Kathua regarding the commissioning of a constructed Water Pump House in his area, Deputy Commissioner Kathua apprised the Lt Governor that the same shall be made functional in a time bound manner.

Responding to the grievance of Sh Nizam Din regarding the issuance of ST Certificate, the chair was informed that the certificate has already been issued. The applicant expressed his gratitude to the Lt Governor for receiving a prompt response from the authorities.

In another issue of availing a small business loan from the SC, ST and OBC Corporation, the applicant Sh Suresh Kumar from Reasi informed that the issue was resolved within one month of filing the grievance on JK-IGRAMS.

The Lt Governor directed Commissioner/Secretary, Social Welfare Department, Ms Sheetal Nanda to ensure hassle free processing of all such cases of Business loans from SC, ST and OBC Corporation.

Similarly, on various other grievances that were presented in today’s LG’s Mulaqaat program, the concerned Deputy Commissioners apprised the Lt Governor of the status of the grievances.

The Lt Governor while taking stock of the issues highlighted by public during the interactive programme directed the concerned officials to make the delivery of services easier and more expeditious. He also said modification in policies and procedures should be undertaken by concerned authorities to reduce the cause of grievances.

Ms Rehana Batul Commissioner/Secretary, Public Grievances informed the chair about the progress and status of grievances received on JK-IGRAMS.

It was informed that more than 2, 12,000 grievances have been received on the JK-IGRAMS so far, out of which 97% have been resolved.

Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Sh. Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department; Sh R K Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department; Sh. Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor, Administrative Secretaries; Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, Heads of the Departments, and other senior officers were present during the interaction, in person and through virtual mode.