CM Shri Chouhan pays tribute to Shri Kushabhau Thakre on his anniversary

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid tributes to Shri Kushabhau Thakre on his 100th anniversary and garlanded his portrait. CM Shri Chouhan has tweeted that- “Founder member of Jan Sangh, former National President of BJP, architect of the organisation, Nishkam Karmayogi, revered Shri Kushabhau Thare Ji’s entire life was dedicated to nation, organisation and social service. His great ideas for the service to the nation will continue to inspire all of us to remain active on the path of service.”