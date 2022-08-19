CM Shivraj Chouhan plants saplings with press photographers

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted saplings with press photographers today on World Photography Day. CM Shri Chouhan himself clicked photographs of press photographers and greeted them on World Photography Day. CM Shri Chouhan planted Almond, Peepal and Gondi saplings. President of Photojournalist Welfare Society Bhopal Shri Shamim Khan, Photographer of Chief Minister Press Cell Shri Salim Mirza, Shri Ravinder Singh of Pradesh Times, Shri Jaspreet Singh of Hari Bhoomi, Shri N Chouksey of Swadesh along with press photographers Shri Sandeep Gupta, Shri Prithviraj and Shri Vishnu also participated in tree plantation.

Along with Chief Minister Shri Chouhan six-year-old Divyanka Bhosle also planted a sapling. Her family members associated with Chhatrapati Shivaji Seva Kalyan Samiti Bhopal, Shri Dinesh Bhosle, Shri Durgesh Bhosle and Smt. Priyanka Bhosle also planted saplings. Committee members Shri Mukesh Mail, Shri Akash Prajapati, Smt. Vibha Garud, Sushri Jyoti Andhade also participated in plantation.

Importance of plants

Peepal is a shady tree. It purifies the environment. It has religious and Ayurvedic significance. Almond is a dry fruit. Technically it is the seed of the fruit of the almond tree. The almond tree bears pink and white fragrant flowers. The fruit of Gondi is used as a food item and its wood is used for commercial purposes.