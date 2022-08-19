Madhya Pradesh government is tough as a thunderbolt for the wicked according to the policy of Lord Shri Krishna: CM Shri Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the day of Shri Krishna Janmashtami is a day of joy, gaiety and enthusiasm. Lord Krishna gave the same message that one should be softer than flower for gentle persons and harsher than thunder for the wicked. According to the policy of Lord Krishna, the state government will be harsher than the thunderbolt for whoever plays with the peace and harmony of the state.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing the devotees present on Shri Krishna Janmashtami after offering prayers at Shri Radha Krishna Temple at Ahirpura Barkhedi. CM Shri Chouhan launched the Palki Yatra of Bal Gopal. He greeted and extended good wishes to the devotees on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami with the chant of “Nand ​​ke Ghar Anand Bhayo, Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki”.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has said that Lord Shri Krishna has given the message of Karma with love and devotion. Always do good deeds without worrying about the result. He prayed Lord Krishna for happiness, prosperity and good health of the people of the state. CM Shri Chouhan said that the blessings and grace of Lord Shri Krishna always remain on our country and India should be established as a vishwa guru under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Medical Education Minister Shri Vishwas Sarang, Mayor Smt. Malti Rai, MLA Shri Rameshwar Sharma, social worker Shri Rahul Kothari and citizens were present.