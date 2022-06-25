CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan visits martyrs residence to pay homage

New Delhi :Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid homage by reaching the residence of martyr Shri Bharat Yaduvanshi, the beloved son of Rohnakala in Chhindwara, posted in Baramulla, Kashmir and consoled the family members.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the family of the martyr is now our family. We are with the martyr’s family in this hour of grief. It is our utmost duty to take care of such a family who sacrificed their life for the service of Ma Bharati. I will also discuss with the Ministry of Defence of the Government of India and the State Government will provide all possible assistance. CM Shri Chouhan met the martyr’s parents and the martyr’s wife and expressed condolences and blessed the daughters by placing the hands on their heads.