MP :67 percent voting took place according to information received till 6 pm

New Delhi :According to the information received till 6 pm in the first phase of the three-tier Panchayat General Election-2022, polling was completed peacefully in all 115 development blocks. Overall turnout was 67 percent. Among them, 69 percent are female, 65 percent are male and 4.40 percent are other voters.
|
Estimated polling percentage till 3 pm
|
State
|
Female
|
Male
|
Others
|
Total
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
69%
|
65%
|
4.40%
|
67%
|
District wise polling information in percentage
|
District
|
Female
|
Male
|
Others
|
total
|
Sheopur
|
82.30
|
77.10
|
|
79.60
|
Morena
|
67.30
|
61
|
|
63.90
|
Bhind
|
59.50
|
54.90
|
|
57
|
Gwalior
|
70.20
|
62.20
|
|
65.90
|
Datia
|
73.30
|
75
|
|
74.20
|
Shivpuri
|
77.10
|
69.60
|
|
73.10
|
Guna
|
75.50
|
71.80
|
|
73.60
|
Ashoknagar
|
78.30
|
71.80
|
|
74.90
|
Sagar
|
70.70
|
71.60
|
|
71.20
|
Tikamgarh
|
60.20
|
59.50
|
|
59.80
|
Chhatarpur
|
70
|
60.80
|
|
65.10
|
Damoh
|
69.60
|
61.10
|
|
65.20
|
Panna
|
59.90
|
45.80
|
|
52.30
|
Satna
|
64
|
51.80
|
|
57.60
|
Rewa
|
63.20
|
50.80
|
|
56.70
|
Sidhi
|
67.50
|
61.80
|
|
64.60
|
Singrouli
|
66.10
|
60.60
|
|
63.30
|
Shahdol
|
63.20
|
58.60
|
|
60.80
|
Anuppur
|
53.90
|
49.50
|
|
51.70
|
Umaria
|
66.60
|
58.70
|
50
|
62.60
|
Katni
|
62.50
|
68.60
|
|
65.60
|
Jabalpur
|
69.30
|
64.90
|
|
67.10
|
Dindori
|
70.50
|
65.30
|
|
67.90
|
Mandla
|
69.80
|
62
|
|
65.90
|
Balaghat
|
61.20
|
53.60
|
|
57.50
|
Seoni
|
75.80
|
67.70
|
|
71.70
|
Narsinghpur
|
70.90
|
68.60
|
|
69.70
|
Chhindwara
|
74
|
70.20
|
|
72.10
|
Betul
|
69.90
|
64.70
|
|
67.20
|
Harda
|
69.50
|
68.80
|
|
69.10
|
Narmadapuran
|
73.70
|
75.70
|
|
74.80
|
Raisen
|
66.90
|
70.60
|
|
68.90
|
Vidisha
|
71.60
|
71.30
|
100
|
71.50
|
Bhopal
|
66.70
|
65.60
|
16.70
|
66.10
|
Sehore
|
80.10
|
75.80
|
14.30
|
77.90
|
Rajgarh
|
74.60
|
69.40
|
11.10
|
71.90
|
Agar Malwa
|
77.50
|
72.20
|
50
|
74.70
|
Shajapur
|
82
|
82.50
|
100
|
82.20
|
Dewas
|
78.30
|
75
|
|
76.50
|
Khandwa
|
71.80
|
71.20
|
|
71.50
|
Burhanpur
|
57.80
|
53.80
|
|
55.80
|
Khargone
|
70.10
|
65.10
|
|
67.60
|
Badwani
|
72.90
|
70.70
|
|
71.80
|
Alirajpur
|
59
|
60.90
|
|
60
|
Jhabua
|
63.80
|
56.70
|
7.10
|
60.30
|
Dhar
|
73.30
|
71.20
|
|
72.30
|
Indore
|
80.40
|
75.90
|
16.70
|
78.10
|
Ujjain
|
74.40
|
72.70
|
|
73.50
|
Ratlam
|
78.30
|
70.70
|
100
|
74.40
|
Mandsour
|
71
|
67.20
|
|
69.10
|
Neemuch
|
84.90
|
84
|
25
|
84.40
|
Niwari
|
74
|
63
|
|
68.30