MP :67 percent voting took place according to information received till 6 pm

New Delhi :According to the information received till 6 pm in the first phase of the three-tier Panchayat General Election-2022, polling was completed peacefully in all 115 development blocks. Overall turnout was 67 percent. Among them, 69 percent are female, 65 percent are male and 4.40 percent are other voters.

Estimated polling percentage till 3 pm State Female Male Others Total Madhya Pradesh 69% 65% 4.40% 67% District wise polling information in percentage District Female Male Others total Sheopur 82.30 77.10 79.60 Morena 67.30 61 63.90 Bhind 59.50 54.90 57 Gwalior 70.20 62.20 65.90 Datia 73.30 75 74.20 Shivpuri 77.10 69.60 73.10 Guna 75.50 71.80 73.60 Ashoknagar 78.30 71.80 74.90 Sagar 70.70 71.60 71.20 Tikamgarh 60.20 59.50 59.80 Chhatarpur 70 60.80 65.10 Damoh 69.60 61.10 65.20 Panna 59.90 45.80 52.30 Satna 64 51.80 57.60 Rewa 63.20 50.80 56.70 Sidhi 67.50 61.80 64.60 Singrouli 66.10 60.60 63.30 Shahdol 63.20 58.60 60.80 Anuppur 53.90 49.50 51.70 Umaria 66.60 58.70 50 62.60 Katni 62.50 68.60 65.60 Jabalpur 69.30 64.90 67.10 Dindori 70.50 65.30 67.90 Mandla 69.80 62 65.90 Balaghat 61.20 53.60 57.50 Seoni 75.80 67.70 71.70 Narsinghpur 70.90 68.60 69.70 Chhindwara 74 70.20 72.10 Betul 69.90 64.70 67.20 Harda 69.50 68.80 69.10 Narmadapuran 73.70 75.70 74.80 Raisen 66.90 70.60 68.90 Vidisha 71.60 71.30 100 71.50 Bhopal 66.70 65.60 16.70 66.10 Sehore 80.10 75.80 14.30 77.90 Rajgarh 74.60 69.40 11.10 71.90 Agar Malwa 77.50 72.20 50 74.70 Shajapur 82 82.50 100 82.20 Dewas 78.30 75 76.50 Khandwa 71.80 71.20 71.50 Burhanpur 57.80 53.80 55.80 Khargone 70.10 65.10 67.60 Badwani 72.90 70.70 71.80 Alirajpur 59 60.90 60 Jhabua 63.80 56.70 7.10 60.30 Dhar 73.30 71.20 72.30 Indore 80.40 75.90 16.70 78.10 Ujjain 74.40 72.70 73.50 Ratlam 78.30 70.70 100 74.40 Mandsour 71 67.20 69.10 Neemuch 84.90 84 25 84.40 Niwari 74 63 68.30