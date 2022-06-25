National

MP :67 percent voting took place according to information received till 6 pm

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi :According to the information received till 6 pm in the first phase of the three-tier Panchayat General Election-2022, polling was completed peacefully in all 115 development blocks. Overall turnout was 67 percent. Among them, 69 percent are female, 65 percent are male and 4.40 percent are other voters.

Estimated polling percentage till 3 pm

State

Female

Male

Others

Total

Madhya Pradesh

69%

65%

4.40%

67%

District wise polling information in percentage

District

Female

Male

Others

total

Sheopur

82.30

77.10

79.60

Morena

67.30

61

63.90

Bhind

59.50

54.90

57

Gwalior

70.20

62.20

65.90

Datia

73.30

75

74.20

Shivpuri

77.10

69.60

73.10

Guna

75.50

71.80

73.60

Ashoknagar

78.30

71.80

74.90

Sagar

70.70

71.60

71.20

Tikamgarh

60.20

59.50

59.80

Chhatarpur

70

60.80

65.10

Damoh

69.60

61.10

65.20

Panna

59.90

45.80

52.30

Satna

64

51.80

57.60

Rewa

63.20

50.80

56.70

Sidhi

67.50

61.80

64.60

Singrouli

66.10

60.60

63.30

Shahdol

63.20

58.60

60.80

Anuppur

53.90

49.50

51.70

Umaria

66.60

58.70

50

62.60

Katni

62.50

68.60

65.60

Jabalpur

69.30

64.90

67.10

Dindori

70.50

65.30

67.90

Mandla

69.80

62

65.90

Balaghat

61.20

53.60

57.50

Seoni

75.80

67.70

71.70

Narsinghpur

70.90

68.60

69.70

Chhindwara

74

70.20

72.10

Betul

69.90

64.70

67.20

Harda

69.50

68.80

69.10

Narmadapuran

73.70

75.70

74.80

Raisen

66.90

70.60

68.90

Vidisha

71.60

71.30

100

71.50

Bhopal

66.70

65.60

16.70

66.10

Sehore

80.10

75.80

14.30

77.90

Rajgarh

74.60

69.40

11.10

71.90

Agar Malwa

77.50

72.20

50

74.70

Shajapur

82

82.50

100

82.20

Dewas

78.30

75

76.50

Khandwa

71.80

71.20

71.50

Burhanpur

57.80

53.80

55.80

Khargone

70.10

65.10

67.60

Badwani

72.90

70.70

71.80

Alirajpur

59

60.90

60

Jhabua

63.80

56.70

7.10

60.30

Dhar

73.30

71.20

72.30

Indore

80.40

75.90

16.70

78.10

Ujjain

74.40

72.70

73.50

Ratlam

78.30

70.70

100

74.40

Mandsour

71

67.20

69.10

Neemuch

84.90

84

25

84.40

Niwari

74

63

68.30

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.