CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulates players in advance for their excellent performance in Ranji Trophy

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has given advance congratulations and best wishes for the excellent performance of Madhya Pradesh team in the final of Ranji Trophy cricket being played in Bangalore. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has said that the team of Madhya Pradesh is on the verge of victory for the first time. I am sure the team will return with Ranji Trophy. He said that three players of our team have scored centuries. I congratulate all the players.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan tweeted that the entire state is excited and proud of the excellent performance of Madhya Pradesh cricket team in the Ranji Trophy final match. The team has got an opportunity to create a new history due to the hard work of the players. Congratulations to Yash Dubey, Shubham Sharma and Rajat Patidar for scoring centuries and Gaurav Yadav and Anubhav Agarwal for their excellent bowling. The Chief Minister said that the players have won the hearts of Madhya Pradesh and the country with their excellent performance.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan in his tweet message said that I am not able to watch Ranji Trophy final match due to my responsibilities, but your excellent performance has increased my curiosity. Today is your chance to write history. The whole of Madhya Pradesh is with me praying and waiting for your victory. Wishing you all the best for victory.