International Nurses Day Celebration Observed at KIMS

Bhubaneswar: KIMS Bhubaneswar along with its sister concern Kalinga Institute of Nursing Sciences (KINS) commemorated International Nurses Day on the eve of the global observance, highlighting the indispensable role of nurses in the healthcare sector and the challenges they face. This year’s celebration was notably vibrant as it marked the golden jubilee of the observance dedicated to acknowledging the contributions of nurses worldwide.

In a series of addresses, KIMS officials emphasized the vital roles nurses play and the urgent need to enhance nursing education and practice in India. KIMS Medical Superintendent Prof R C Das underscored the necessity for India to upscale its nursing workforce to meet World Health Organization standards by 2030. “Without nursing, hospitals cannot grow and expand. The skills and knowledge of nurses have expanded; they must continue to increase their skills and care,” Das stated.

Highlighting the emotional and economic value of nurses, Pro-VC, School of Medicine Prof C B K Mohanty described nurses as “the economic power of care.” He added, “You the saviors save lives with compassion and empathy. Your service will be reciprocated by the public and remembered by family members of the patients.” However, Mohanty also pointed out the significant challenges in nursing education, such as the scarcity of platforms for practical training which hinders the production of qualified nurse

KIIT Vice Chancellor Prof Saranjit Singh urged nurses to carry out their duties with “a lot of warmth and a smiling face.” He highlighted the need for substantial investment in the healthcare sector in the coming years, emphasizing that the growth of healthcare hinges significantly on the enhancement of nursing services.

The highlight of the celebration was the presence of the National Florance Nightingale Award, 2021 Khulana Barik of Jagatsinghpur, whose inspiring address left a deep imprint on the nurses and officials present. Top of Form Awards were given away to nurses on the occasion in different categories. KIMS Principal Brig. Prof. Dr AP Mohanty, KIIT Registrar J R Mohanty, KINS Principal Prof Niyati Das and others also spoke.