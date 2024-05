Bhubaneswar: Polling for the fourth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections started at 7:00 am on 13 May with 96 constituencies and 1,717 candidates across 10 states & Union Territories in the fray.

Voting begins for Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections and the first phase of Odisha Assembly elections simultaneously with fourth phase of LokSaba Elections 2024. All 175 seats of Andhra Pradesh Assembly and 28 seats of Odisha Assembly going to polls today.