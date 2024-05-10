Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)- Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP) celebrates National Technology Day

Council of Scientific and Industrial Research(CSIR)- Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP) celebrated the ‘National Technology Day‘ on 10th May 2024. India celebrates its National Technology Day on 11th May each year to signify the technical prowess India achieved . It also inspires young minds and creates awareness of the technological supremacy of the country.

Dr. D.K. Aswal, Director, Health, Safety and Environment Group, BARC, Mumbai graced the celebration. He delivered a lecture on “Nuclear Energy for a Clean Environment and a Sustainable Future”. In his lecture, Dr Aswal clarified various myths associated with the safety hazards and use of nuclear radiation. Dr Aswal emphasized that Nuclear energy is far more safe and more economical than coal-based energy.

On the occasion, Dr H.S. Bisht Director CSIR-IIP also motivated students regarding technology and it’s benefit to society. Dr Aarti, Senior Principal Scientist and Co-ordinator Jigyasa activities at CSIR-IIP, presented a brief overview of the Jigyasa Activities undertaken by CSIR-IIP and how it is beneficial for school-going children.

Senior officials such as Shri Anjum Sharma, and Shri Someshwar Pandey were also part of the celebration.