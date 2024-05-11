PM Narendra Modi addresses public meeting at Phulbani in Kandhamal; Modi hits out at the  Naveen Patnaik Govt over missing Ratna Bhandar keys of Shree Jagannath Temple, Puri

Phulbani: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expresses concerns over the missing keys of the inner chamber of Ratna Bhandar of Puri Srimandir; says that the people of Odisha have the rights to know where are the keys.; Says “Once BJP Govt is formed here, it will ensure that the sanctity of the Ratna Bhandar is established.”

PM Modi also raised the duplicate Ratna Bhandar key issue. PM Modi said a panel has been formed for the inventory by the State Govt, but if a BJP Govt is formed in Odisha, the Ratna Bhandar inventory issue would get top priority.

One who is the son/daughter of this soil and understands its culture and tradition will become the Chief Minister candidate of BJP in Odisha, says PM Modi.

PM recalled that 26 years ago on May 11, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Govt conducted nuclear tests in Pokhran & criticized the Congress for getting scared of Pakistani bombs

Campaigning in Kandhamal. The record support for the BJP clearly indicates that people of Odisha are tired of BJD’s misgovernance and their disrespect towards the state’s rich culture says PM Narendra Modi at Phulbani, Odisha.

Your vote is important for the realisation of Viksit Odisha for Viksit Bharat. Your one vote can bring the double-engine govt here. Press the Lotus button and help our candidate win says PM Narendra Modi at Phulbani, Odisha.

“Today, I got blessings that I cannot forget for years to come. A mother came and blessed me. When I came to know about her, I got emotional. Tula Behera Ji has nothing of her own. She donated Rs 1 lakh, which she had collected by begging, to Lord Jagannath… Also, Purnamasi Jani, a social activist and Padma Shri did not allow me to touch her feet… Both are inspirational and I extended gratitude to them for the love they showered on me,” says PM Modi in Phulbani.

Due to Congress’ weak mindset, the people of Jammu and Kashmir have struggled for decades. India will never forget the times when India used to have frequent terrorist attacks and the Congress leaders used to sit with the perpetrators of terrorism. After the 26/11 attacks, Congress didn’t set any enquiry on the attacks for fear of upsetting their vote bank says PM Narendra Modi at Kandhamal, Odisha.