CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan expresses grief over the death of Bagheli poet, lyricist Shri Sharma

New Delhi :Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed grief over the death of Dr Harisingh Gour Central University, Sagar Registrar Shri Santosh Sohgaura’s father and Rewa’s Bagheli poet and lyricist Shri Rajiv Lochan Sharma “Rajiv”. CM Shri Chouhan said that Late Shri Rajiv Lochan Sharma was one of the eminent litterateurs of Vindhya region. He gave recognition to Bagheli language and literature at the regional and national level through his poems. Late Shri Sharma also gave excellent service in the Higher Education Department as a lecturer.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has prayed to God to give peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear this loss.