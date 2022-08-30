CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan replants 13 feet tall banyan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan replanted a banyan tree in Kamla Park area of ​​Bhopal. After planting the tree in the “Ek Ped-Ek Zindagi” (One Tree – One Life) campaign, started by a media organisation operating from the capital Bhopal to protect the environment, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the activism of organisations along with individuals in plantation is commendable.

It is noteworthy that a 100-year-old banyan tree planted in Kamala Park was damaged by the storm. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan planted a new 13 feet tall banyan tree to keep that heritage alive. Shri Bharat Agarwal, Sushri Upmita Vajpayee and Shri Rakesh Goswami of the media group were present.