India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 212.39 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 212.39 Cr (2,12,39,92,816) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.03 Cr (4,03,22,642) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,14,074
2nd Dose 1,01,06,483
Precaution Dose 67,54,006
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,34,563
2nd Dose 1,76,98,575
Precaution Dose 1,31,46,365
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 4,03,22,642
2nd Dose 3,02,03,121
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,16,78,588
2nd Dose 5,23,28,239
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 56,05,85,613
2nd Dose 51,30,84,139
Precaution Dose 6,26,98,575
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,39,04,016
2nd Dose 19,63,16,182
Precaution Dose 3,51,48,276
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,75,80,356
2nd Dose 12,27,08,638
Precaution Dose 4,08,80,365
Precaution Dose 15,86,27,587
Total 2,12,39,92,816

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 64,667. Active cases now constitute 0.15% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.67%. 10,828 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,38,35,852.

 

7,231 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,52,166 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 88.58 Cr (88,58,81,136) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 2.55% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 2.05%.

 

