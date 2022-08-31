India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 212.39 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 212.39 Cr (2,12,39,92,816) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.03 Cr (4,03,22,642) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,14,074 2nd Dose 1,01,06,483 Precaution Dose 67,54,006 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,34,563 2nd Dose 1,76,98,575 Precaution Dose 1,31,46,365 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 4,03,22,642 2nd Dose 3,02,03,121 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,16,78,588 2nd Dose 5,23,28,239 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 56,05,85,613 2nd Dose 51,30,84,139 Precaution Dose 6,26,98,575 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,39,04,016 2nd Dose 19,63,16,182 Precaution Dose 3,51,48,276 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,75,80,356 2nd Dose 12,27,08,638 Precaution Dose 4,08,80,365 Precaution Dose 15,86,27,587 Total 2,12,39,92,816

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 64,667. Active cases now constitute 0.15% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.67%. 10,828 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,38,35,852.

7,231 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,52,166 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 88.58 Cr (88,58,81,136) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 2.55% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 2.05%.