State Government stands with those affected by floods and heavy rains – CM Shri Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that there has been a lot of damage to houses, household items, crops and livestock due to excessive rains and floods in the state. Our first priority is to make up for the loss. The state government is with the people of the state at the time of crisis. The minister in charge of the districts should monitor the survey for relief. The damage assessment should be done by a joint team of Revenue, Agriculture, Horticulture and Panchayat and Rural Development Department. In this process, the newly elected public representatives should also be taken into confidence. No eligible person should be left out. After the survey, the list should be pasted in public places and the names mentioned in the list should be read out to the villagers, if any person objects then his objection should be heard. CM Shri Chouhan said that the distribution of relief amount should be ensured at the earliest.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was discussing the damage caused by floods, ongoing relief works and distribution of relief funds before the meeting of the Cabinet. Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, Additional Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries of all departments were present. All the divisional commissioners and collectors of the districts attended the meeting virtually.

Congratulating for no loss of life due to the severe floods in the state, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that this is the result of Team Madhya Pradesh’s readiness and devotion to duty that we were able to save the lives of all those trapped in the floods. The NDRF, SDRF, police administration, public representatives, newly elected public representatives of panchayats and urban bodies made every effort for rescue and relief. As a result we were able to safely rescue thousands of people.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that top priority should be given to the removal of debris, supply of drinking water and treatment in the flood affected areas. For the families whose houses have been completely washed away or damaged, provision of temporary accommodation should be made till their houses are built. There will be no shortage of funds for relief.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan transferred relief amount of Rs.11 crore 3 lakh 15 thousand to 14 thousand 419 beneficiaries of 534 villages of Vidisha district in their accounts with a single click. CM Shri Chouhan praised Vidisha district administration for taking quick action on damage survey and providing immediate relief to the affected. The Collector informed that in the survey till date, 22 thousand 443 kutcha houses of total 910 villages in the district have been damaged, 663 people are living in relief camps in the district and 34 JCB machines are engaged in cleaning operations.