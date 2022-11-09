CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan plants Peepal, Gulmohar and Kachnar saplings

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted saplings of Peepal, Gulmohar and Kachnar in the Smart City Garden. Former Mayor of Bhopal Shri Alok Sharma and Shraddha Welfare Society Bhopal’s Sushri Sanno Bi, Shri Jairam Agrawal, Sushri Muskan and Sushri Sumayla participated in the plantation. The society is constantly active in cleanliness, keeping the environment clean and planting saplings in Bhopal and its surrounding areas.

Along with Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, senior correspondent of TV channel News Nation Shri Shubham Gupta planted on the occasion of the birth of his daughter. Family members including three months old daughter Deveshi, Smt. Sunita Gupta, Smt. Swati Gupta and Sushri Poorva Gupta also participated in the plantation.