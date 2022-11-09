Madhya Pradesh “Star Performer” in Rural Development Schemes

New Delhi : Additional Chief Secretary Panchayat and Rural Development and Commissioner Development Shri Malay Srivastava has said that Madhya Pradesh is a “star performer” in rural development schemes. Madhya Pradesh is leading in the country in the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Gramin, Gram Sadak Yojana, State Rural Livelihood Mission etc. The departmental officers keep working with full dedication, hard work and devotion and the state should perform better in all the schemes.

Additional Chief Secretary Shri Srivastava was reviewing the departmental works at the Office of the Commissioner Development, Vindhyachal Bhawan today. Chief Executive Officer Rural Road Development Authority Ms. Tanvi Sundriyal and Chief Executive Officer Rural Livelihood Mission Mr. Lalit Mohan Belwal were present.

Additional Chief Secretary Shri Srivastava directed that 100% benefit of departmental schemes should be ensured to all the eligible beneficiaries in the Chief Minister’s Public Service Campaign within the time limit. For the maximum benefit of the various schemes of the Central Government, the resources should be brought from the Central Government in constant coordination with the concerned officers.

Earlier, Shri Srivastava also inspected the office of the Development Commissioner. He asked to pay special attention to cleanliness in office building and at work place.