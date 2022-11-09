Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high level meeting of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officials from across the country in New Delhi today and reviewed the internal security situation in the country

New Delhi : Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah chaired a high level meeting of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officers from across the country in New Delhi today and reviewed the internal security situation of the country. The meeting held extensive discussions on various issues related to national security including counter terrorism, threat from extremism, cyber security related issues, border related aspects and threats from cross border elements to the integrity and stability of the Nation.

The Union Home Minister said the Union Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is committed to ensure the security of the Nation by strengthening all aspects of security and in the last eight years many important steps have been taken to strengthen the internal security of the country.

Shri Amit Shah said the Intelligence Bureau has made a very important contribution in maintaining peace in the country since Independence, anonymously without any expectations. He said our fight is against terrorism as well as its support system, till we do not fight strictly against both of them, victory over terrorism cannot be achieved.

Shri Amit Shah also stressed on the need to further strengthen the process of information sharing and enhancing liaison between counter-terrorism and anti-drug agencies of the States. He said there is a need to control Left Wing Extremism by dismantling its the financial and logistical support system.

The Union Home Minister said that we also have to make the country’s coastal security impenetrable and for this we should keep a close eye on even the smallest and most isolated port. Shri Shah said Narcotics not only ruins the youth of the country but the money earned from it also affects the internal security of the country, that is why we have to work together for its complete destruction. We have to make maximum use of anti-drone technology to stop smuggling of drugs from across the border through drones, he said.