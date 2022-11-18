CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan is motivating people for plantation

New Delhi : Along with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, fourteen-year-old boy Vikas Khare planted sapling on his birthday. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan administered a pledge to child Vikas on his birthday to plant saplings all his life. CM Shri Chouhan planted saplings of Mulberry (Shahtoot), Khirni and Samia Cassia in the Smart City Park. Shri Lalit Khare, Shri AP Khare, Sushri Archana Khare and Shri Ishan Khare from the family of boy Vikas Khare participated in the plantation.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan is continuously motivating people to plant saplings in fulfillment of his resolve to plant saplings every day. In this sequence, social worker Shri Sunil Sahu also participated in tree plantation along with his family on his birthday. Along with Shri Sahu, social worker Shri Vaibhav Pawar and Shri Devendra Sahu, Smt. Parvati Sahu and Smt. Sushila Sahu of Shri Sahu’s family also planted saplings.