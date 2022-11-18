Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra informs Kalinga Hockey Stadium is fully operational & Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela will be ready by November for Hockey Mens WorldCup 2023

Bhubaneswar : Odisha Council of Ministers chaired by CM Naveen Patnaik reviewed preparations for the Hockey Mens WorldCup 2023 which will be hosted at Bhubaneswar & Rourkela from January 13 to 29, 2023. Total 16 teams will be competing for prestigious trophy.

CM appreciated the efforts of various depts involved in organising Hockey Men’s World Cup. CM directed that all the activities should be completed within timelines & the agencies should work in close coordination to make World Cup a grand success & memorable for the teams & fans.

Apprising on the preparations for World Cup, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra informed Kalinga Hockey Stadium is fully operational & Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela will be ready by November. Astro-turfs & flood lights completed at both venues.

Hockey Mens World Cup 2023 celebrations are being planned in 5 Municipal Corporations. Bhubaneswar will host 24 matches while Rourkela will host 20 matches. For teams & officials, a 225-room accommodation facility is being constructed & is expected to be completed by end of Nov.

Mohapatra informed that there will be trophy tours of #HWC2023 across India & most districts of Odisha. District-level festivals & events are planned for promotion of sports & cultural activities in which panchayats, schools & colleges will be also involved.