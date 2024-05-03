Raebareli: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Files His Nomination From Raebareli constituency in Uttar Pradesh. Rahul Gandhi hold a mega road show prior to the nomination. Senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, party President Mallikarjun khadge, General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Ashok Gehlot are part of the roadshow along with thousands of party workers.

Raebareli’s tryst with Congress continued once again where Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is trying to carry forward the legacy of his grandfather.

The party has won the Congress bastion in all but three Lok Sabha elections since 1951. Sonia Gandhi has been winning this seat continuously from 2004.

Before Sonia, former PM Indira Gandhi had won from Raebareli three times. The constituency also elected Indira’s husband and Congress leader Feroze Gandhi twice, in 1952 and 1957; while former PM Jawaharlal Nehru’s grandnephew Arun Nehru won from Raebareli in a 1980 bypoll and in 1984. In 1989 and 1991, Sheila Kaul, Jawaharlal Nehru’s sister-in-law, won from the seat. In 2004, Sonia shifted to the Rae Bareli constituency from Amethi to make way for her son Rahul Gandhi.

Amethi is also witnessing a person from non-Gandhi family as Congress candidate after 2 decades. The last time a non-Gandhi was in the fray from the constituency was in 1998, when Satish Sharma, a close aide of Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, contested the polls but lost to the BJP’s Sanjaya Singh.