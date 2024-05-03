7th India-Indonesia Joint Defence Cooperation Committee meeting held in New Delhi

Defence Secretary Shri Giridhar Aramane and Secretary General of the Ministry of Defence, Indonesia, Air Marshal Donny Ermawan Taufanto, M.D.S. co-chaired the 7th India-Indonesia Joint Defence Cooperation Committee (JDCC) meeting in New Delhi on May 03, 2024. During the meeting, both sides expressed satisfaction at the expanding scope of defence cooperation between the two countries. The progress made on various bilateral defence cooperation initiatives deliberated in meetings of Working Groups on Defence Cooperation and Defence Industries Cooperation was also reviewed by the co-chairs.

In addition, the dignitaries identified means to enhance existing areas of collaboration especially in the field of defence industry ties, maritime security and multilateral cooperation.

During the visit, the Secretary General visited the DRDO headquarters in New Delhi as well as TATA Advanced Systems and L&T Defence facilities in Pune. He also held deliberations with other Indian defence industry partners like Bharat Forge, Mahindra Defence & Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited and discussed ways to enhance defence industrial capabilities by cooperation in research & joint production. He also called on the Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan during the visit.

The Secretary General is on a visit to India from May 02-04, 2024. He laid a wreath and paid homage to the fallen heroes at National War Memorial, New Delhi.

India and Indonesia have a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and have arrived at a shared vision of the Indo-Pacific. In current times, this partnership is characterised by closed cooperation in bilateral and multilateral arena, including frequent high-level interactions. Indonesia is an important partner in India’s Act East Policy and the Indo-Pacific region.