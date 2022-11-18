Madhya Pradesh Day celebration held at International Trade Fair

New Delhi : Madhya Pradesh Day celebrations were organised with cultural grandeur today at the ongoing 41st India International Trade Fair 2022 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The programme was inaugurated by the Small Industries Corporation Chairperson Smt. Imarti Devi, Secretary Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Shri P. Narhari, General Manager Small Industries Corporation Shri Rohit Singh and Resident Commissioner Shri Pankaj Rag by lighting the lamp. Officers and employees of Madhya Pradesh government including Special Commissioner Smt. Anugraha P. were present.

Smt. Imarti Devi said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Small Industries Corporation is providing utmost assistance to women in rural areas to make them self-dependent. She expressed hope that poor women of Madhya Pradesh will get great opportunities to promote their art and skills abroad through a platform like India’s International Trade Fair.

Secretary Shri Narhari said that Madhya Pradesh pavilion has been set up on the theme “Vocal for local and local to global” in this trade fair organised on the 75th anniversary of independence. The pavilion invites visitors to participate in the Global Investors Summit and Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas to be held in Indore in the near future. This pavilion provides an opportunity to observe the state’s policies, achievements, cultural heritage, art and culture along with self-reliant Madhya Pradesh road map. A live demonstration of clay craft of Chhatarpur and zari-zardozi art of Bhopal is also being made in the pavilion.

Display of dance heritage of the state

The rich music and dance heritage of the state was showcased in celebration of Madhya Pradesh Day. In the cultural programme, Shri Bheru Singh Chouhan and group made an enthralling presentation of Kabir folk song from Malwa region and Shri Sanjay Mahajan and group presented Gangaur folk dance from Nimar region. Awards were also distributed in the function for excellent performance in government and private sector. Madhya Pradesh Mati Kala Board got the first prize and Madhya Pradesh Rural Livelihood Mission got the second prize.