CM Shivraj Chouhan plants Peepal, Neem and Karanj saplings

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted saplings of Peepal, Neem and Karanj along with the workers of Suryodaya Foundation in the Smart City Garden. The foundation established in 2017 plant saplings in various garden on the 2nd sunday of every month. Along with this, cleanliness campaigns and tree-planting programme are conducted in Hamidia College on the birth anniversary of Rani Laxmibai. The foundation has been actively helping people during the hardships of Covid-19.

Importance of plants

Peepal planted today is a shady tree. Along with its religious and ayurvedic significance it purifies the enviorment. Abounding in antibiotic elements, Neem is acknowledged for its medicinal qualities. Karanj plant is considered important in Ayurvedic medicine and also used in religious works.