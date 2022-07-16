Adani Foundation organizes Udaan visit to Dhamra Port for Students

Dhamra: Adani Foundation, The CSR Arm of Adani Group of companies has been striving to bring multi sectoral development of Indians from childhood to old age. Starting from the project Suposhan, which is focusing on safeguarding the Mother and child, the health care of elderly covers the handholding and felicitation of young, youth, women in their skill upgradation, income generation through linkages and exposures.

Young children are the future of the Country. Guiding them to achieve their goal for a successful life has been the core goal of Adani Foundation. Scholarship to the meritorious students, career counselling, special coaching through EVP and exposure to multilingual education are some of the components of the young children focused programmes taken up by the foundation. Udaan is one among the programmes which envisaged in making the young children realize their dream and showing them the path and opportunity in achieving their dream by overcoming their challenges and hurdles bravely through the exposure to the journey of Adani Group and to its Port and other projects.

Restarted after 2 years of COVID-19 pandemic, Today, a team of 50 students of standard 9th and 10th of RCBL High School, Charampa, Bhadrak were brought to Adani Dhamra Port on an Udaan visit. On arrival, the visiting team was given orientation and practical exposure to the ports and it’s project Dhamra LNG Terminal Pvt. Ltd (DLTPL). A detailed presentation on the Udaan programme and Dhamra Port was given by Team CSR and on DLTPL Er. Gyan Pratap Singh, Er. Prasun Sengupta and Er. Tanmaya Mahapatra made the presentation. Post to the presentation, the students were taken on Port and DLTPL visit where the on-field exposure was given by both CSR and DLTPL team. During the visit, the students and teachers of Charampa high school visited the various places of the port like Jetty, PSS building, Township, Community center, DLTPL

Started in the year 2016-17, through the 81 visits, the Udaan Programme has created a platform for 7055 young students in understanding the struggle of Adani Group becoming a significant GDP contributor of India within a span of 34 years. In this financial year, the programme targets to organize 45 visits for 2250 students.

Adani Foundation is actively working towards building a model environment in the education domain in the Adani Dhamra port vicinity. Currently the foundation is working on education projects like Utthan and building school infrastructure in collaboration with ThinkZone and Mo School Abhiyan respectively apart from supporting the school in port periphery on School Library, basic school asset support, Girls Toilet and making access to Drinking Water.