NTPC Swayamsidha Ladies Club distributes clothes to needy women

Giving back to society is vital, and we believe it is our responsibility to do so. With this mission in mind, Swayamsidha Ladies Club, NTPC Coal Mining /NML Headquarters,Ranchi has partnered with Srijan Handicrafts to provide clothing for those less fortunate.

Srijan Handicrafts, led by Shobha Kumari, a differently abled individual, empowers women from the Dibdih slum area by teaching them skills such as doll-making and bag-making, helping them earn a livelihood.

The welfare initiative was taken under the leadership of Smt Rekha Jain, President ,Swayam Siddha Ladies Club,NTPC Coal Mining Headquarters for providing old clothes to help these women. The ladies club initiative shows that when we work in unity, we can help the underprivileged sections of society.

The program saw active participation from several members, including Vice President, Smt. Sikha Rastogi (Welfare Incharge), Smt. Poornima Shrikhande (Cultural Incharge), General Secretary Smt Deepa Keshri, Cultural Secretary Smt. Anita Prasad, and Welfare Secretary Smt. Mansa Verma.