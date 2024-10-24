Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to focus on expanding company’s presence in India

Nvidia is making big moves to solidify its presence in India, with CEO Jensen Huang leading the charge. Partnering up with heavy hitters like Reliance Industries Ltd. and Infosys Ltd., Nvidia is showing just how serious they are about conquering the Indian market. And why wouldn’t they? India boasts the largest population in the world, making it a goldmine for Nvidia’s future in the AI game.

Currently hosting an AI summit in Mumbai, Nvidia is putting the spotlight on how Indian companies are leveraging their AI technology to up their game. Huang himself is set to chat it up with Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani, a bigwig in the retail and refining sectors, about the endless possibilities AI holds for India.

But Nvidia isn’t stopping there. They’re teaming up with Tech Mahindra Ltd. to cook up a killer language model in Hindi, and collaborating with Flipkart to revolutionize customer service with AI-powered systems. Oh, and let’s not forget about their plans to team up with healthcare companies in India to supercharge patient care and research.

Huang is on a mission to spread the AI gospel far and wide, calling it the “new industrial revolution.” And with Nvidia leading the charge, the future of AI looks brighter than ever.