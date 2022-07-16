CM Shivraj Chouhan extends greetings on ICARS foundation day

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has extended felicitations on the 94th Foundation Day of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research. In his message on social media, CM Shri Chouhan said that the Council has made an unparalleled contribution to fulfill Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s resolve to double the income of farmers. Expressing gratitude on behalf of the farmers of the state for the continuous virtuous efforts of the council, CM Shri Chouhan said that “the progressing farmer is the pride of India.” The activities of the council are helpful in the all round development of agriculture and farmers.