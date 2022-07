New Delhi: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated the shooter of Madhya Pradesh Shooting Academy Bhopal Shri Aishwary Pratap Singh for winning gold medal in 50 metre rifle 3 position event of ISSF Shooting 2022 World Cup (South Korea). In his message on social media, CM Shri Chouhan said that Shri Aishwary has made the country and Madhya Pradesh proud with his wonderful and exceptional game.