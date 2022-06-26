CM Shivraj Chouhan plants Neem, Banyan and Kachnar saplings

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted Neem, Banyan and Kachnar saplings in the Smart City Garden today. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan planted a neem sapling on the 9th anniversary of news channel IBC24 along with Shri Sudhir Dandotia of the news channel and the banyan sapling with senior journalist Shri Pawan Devalia on his marriage anniversary. Along with Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, the representative of Team SOS India planted a sapling of Kachnar with Shri Mohit Patel, Shri Amit Shukla, Shri Devraj Tripathi, Smt. Adi Vaishnavi and Kumari Ashraya Singh.

Smt. Purnima Devalia, Smt. Archana Upadhyay, Smt. Vandana Kaushik, Kumari Palak Devalia, Shri Shantanu Upadhyay and Shri Prabhag Devalia also participated in the plantation.

Importance of saplings

Banyan has religious significance among the saplings planted today, besides according to Ayurveda the treatment of many diseases is possible from the banyan tree. Similarly, neem rich in antibiotic elements is known as the ultimate medicine. Small or medium height trees of Kachnar are found everywhere in India. Nature has made many plants and trees rich in medicinal properties, among them Kachnar is one.