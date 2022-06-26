CM Shivraj Chouhan listens to the views of Prime Minister Shri Modi in Mann Ki Baat programme

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan listened to the views of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat programme broadcast through various communication mediums today. CM Shri Chouhan joined the programme from the residence office auditorium. MLA Smt. Krishna Gaur and other public representatives were also present.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the Mann Ki Baat programme of Prime Minister Shri Modi is amazing. We all also get the inspiration to do good work when we see the people serving others or doing good works in this programme,.