CM Shivraj Chouhan expresses grief over the loss of 4 people due to wall collapse

New Delhi :Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed grief over the untimely loss of four persons due to collapse of the wall of an under-construction house due to heavy rains at Village Chandan Piplia in Silwani tehsil of Raisen district. The Chief Minister, Shri Chouhan has prayed to God to give peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved family to bear this grief.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has wished speedy recovery to the injured in the accident. The dead included three children and a young man. Four people were injured.