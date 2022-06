New Delhi :Secretary, State Election Commission, Rakesh Singh has informed that repolling has been ordered at polling station number 138 Government Primary School Building Dursedi in Janapada Panchayat Ghatigaon of Gwalior district. Re-polling will be held on June 28, 2022 from 7 am to 3 pm. The entire polling held at this polling station on June 25 has been declared null and void.