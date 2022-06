New Delhi :In view of the first phase of voting in the urban body elections on July 6 and the second phase on July 13, 2022, there will be a ban on the broadcast of opinion polls in print and electronic media from July 4 to 5 pm of July 13.

Secretary State Election Commission Shri Rakesh Singh informed that the results of exit polls can also be published and broadcast only half an hour after the conclusion of the second phase of polling on July 13, 2022 at 5 pm.