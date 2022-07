New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan cast his vote as per the prescribed procedure in the Vidhan Sabha premises today for the election of the President. After the Speaker of the Assembly Shri Girish Gautam cast his vote, CM Shri Chouhan was the first to cast the vote. CM Shri Chouhan cast his vote by standing in his place and in the queue fixed for the voters.

After the Chief Minister Shri Chouhan cast his vote, other members of the Assembly cast their votes.