Raipur : Chhattisgarh records 440.7 mm average rainfall so far

New Delhi : An average rainfall of 440.7 mm has been recorded in Chhattisgarh since June 1, 2022. The highest rainfall of 1105.9 mm was recorded in Bijapur district while Balrampur district recorded lowest average rainfall of 140.2mm. This is according to the district-wise rainfall statistics from June 01 to July 18.

According to the information received from the state level control room for flood disaster management, Surguja has received 160.9 mm of rainfall since June 1. Similarly, Surajpur received 229.9 mm rainfall, Jashpur 174.7 mm, Koriya 294.4 mm, Raipur 308.3 mm, Balodabazar 410.4 mm, Gariyaband 525.8 mm, Mahasamund 465.5 mm, Dhamtari 548.7 mm, Bilaspur 455.7 mm, Mungeli 496.3 mm, Raigarh 375.2 mm, Janjgir-Champa 511.8 mm, Korba 323.5 mm, Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi 445.5 mm, Durg 430.4 mm, Kabirdham 422.0 mm, Rajnandgaon 508.7 mm, Balod 604.1mm, Bemetara 324.6 mm, Bastar 537.2 mm, Kondagaon 536.2 mm, Kanker 629.6 mm, Narayanpur 463.3 mm, Dantewada 528.5 mm and Sukma recorded average rainfall of 427.5 mm.