New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has congratulated Bhopal girl Lavanya Kapoor for securing the highest marks in Class X examination of ICSE 2022 in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Lavanya has achieved this feat by getting 99 percent marks.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has tweeted that – ‘Lavanya has made the state proud besides bringing laurels to her parents.’ He wished Lavanya a bright future and blessed her to achieve success in every sphere of life.