Chingari launches Chingari Anthem to Celebrate its First Anniversary

Mumbai: Chingari, India’s renowned Socio-Commerce App, celebrated its first anniversary with the Chingari family and other content creators through an exciting campaign #SaalEkChingariAnek. On the occasion, Chingari has launched its Official Chingari Anthem, to offer creators a unique chance to be part of its celebration by creating exciting videos and winning lakhs of Chingari Coins.

Within a short span of one year, Chingari has made a strong mark owing to its unique ideation and concepts. The major reason for the platform’s success is its zeal towards providing an independent stage for content creators. Thereby also promoting their passions and creativity through various contests organized over the past one year.

Speaking on the occasion, Sumit Ghosh, CEO & Co-founder – Chingari App said, “It has been a memorable one year since the inception of Chingari. We saw a rapid upward growth trajectory owing to the efforts of the team who have been instrumental in taking our insights forward and applying it in a way that could benefit the maximum Indian audience. We shall continue to provide a plethora of opportunities to the artists in the country and aim at becoming the voice of the creators who often struggle to get an unbiased platform. The long-term objective of the brand is to foster the growth of art professionals so that they can explore their maximum potential and gain from it.”

Chingari has gained great impetus within the industry owing to the trust that the brand has built amongst the audience and partnering entities. In the past one year, Chingari has collaborated with various brands and celebrities to expand its user base and open new opportunities for the users on its platform.

The brand has also developed a learning platform for content creators where artists can learn from experienced professionals and sharpen their skills. It is through such path-breaking initiatives that Chingari has been able to develop a holistic growth environment for all independent artists and content creators alike.

Speaking on future plans, Deepak Salvi, COO & Co-founder – Chingari said, “Just like entrepreneurs and institutions invest in science, commerce and technology, similarly our aim is to invest in nurturing talent and those who create it. Past one year has helped us understand the psychology, demographics and audience perception around creative content and we aim at harnessing this data and information to further upgrade our strategies for creators across the country to benefit from them.”

The anthem ‘Bann Chingari’ has been written by Creative Director Pranat Ghude, with a multilingual, millennial appeal and captures the essence of Bharat. The video spreads a vibrant canvas of authentic talents that form the Chingari culture. Through the anthem, Chingari aims at building an even stronger connection with the audience, eventually making them a part of this mega celebration. The anthem is also available on leading music streaming platforms.

With the mega success of the platform, several public and private entities are looking forward to collaborating with Chingari, which only speaks volumes of the brand’s authenticity. This backed by regular technological innovations, Chingari aims to become India’s most widely used Socio-Commerce platform within the next few years.



