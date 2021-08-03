Orion, makers of the Original Choco-Pie invest INR 200 cr in India, sets up a manufacturing plant to make in India

Gurugram: Orion, one of the largest food company in South Korea, has announced its plans of expanding in India. The company has put in an investment of INR 200 Cr in India and has set-up a 17,385-square-meter manufacturing facility for the production of Original ‘Choco-Pie’ locally and the soon to be introduced product portfolio in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan as part of its growth drive. The new plant will also cater to local taste preferences and is producing a 100% vegetarian range of Choco Pies.

Orion is committed to invest more and make more in India and is aiming at delighting Indian consumers with high quality food products at a reasonable cost. India is Orion’s 10th overseas production base, the company also has manufacturing units in Korea, Vietnam, Russia, and other locations. The new factory will support Orion’s expansion plans and will cater to taste preferences of Indian consumers. Given the rising popularity of Korean products in India, Orion is optimistic about its India plans and is actively growing its teams within the organization and as its point of Sale.

Saurabh Saith, CEO, Orion India said, “We are excited to be in India and are working actively to bring the best of K-Food and Orion’s specialties catering to tastes of Indian consumers. Given the annual confectionery market of around $15 billion for a 1.3 billion population, there is a huge scope for a player like us. Our state-of-the-art India manufacturing facility is a step toward our expansion drive which will not only allow us to build a strong supply chain for the domestic market but will also help us tailor our products as per Indian consumers’ preferences.”

Orion has partnered with confectionary specialist Mann Ventures for the production of Choco-Pie locally. In the coming months, Orion plans to add more ‘made in India’ products to its offerings and will be introducing more global offerings to Indian consumers. The company has already onboarded 250 employees to drive brand’s growth in India and is aiming at adding 1000 more to its India team in the next two years.

Orion will be a digital first brand, driving key consumer engagement through various digital platforms.