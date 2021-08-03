HCCB’s factory at Khordha wins Gold awards at the India Green Manufacturing Challenge conducted by International Research Institute of Manufacturing (IRIM)

Bhubaneswar: Competing with manufacturing facilities of some of the best enterprises in the country, HCCB – one of India’s top FMCG companies – emerged a leader with 7 of its factories winning the Gold award at the prestigious India Green Manufacturing Challenge 2021. The award is conducted annually by the International Research Institute of Manufacturing (IRIM). Among the winners of the Gold award is HCCB’s factory at Khordha, near Bhubaneswar.

HCCB was also conferred the ‘Responsible Corporate Citizen Award’ This award recognizes HCCB’s work in the areas of green manufacturing, community development and corporate governance among others.

The Gold awards are based on a 200 to 800 points rating scale out of which factories scoring more than 700 points qualify for Gold. This rating is achieved through a structured assessment of factories on 15 indicators of the IRIM Green Manufacturing Framework. The assessment is customized for each facility by assigning unique weightage to each indicator based on the organization’s priorities towards environmental impact, business imperatives and probability of success. The process includes rigorous onsite assessments.

The other 6 factories of Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) that have won the Gold awards are its two of its factories (Bidadi and Aranya) near Bengaluru, Sanand and Goblej factories (near Ahmedabad), Guntur (near Vijayawada), and Ameenpur (near Hyderabad).

Speaking about the honour, G Ganesh, Factory Manager said, “It is heartening to see us being recognized for our commitment to green manufacturing practices. As a company it has been our endeavour to go beyond the norms to strengthen our safety culture and ensure optimum utilization of resources such as water, energy, packaging materials, effluent management, and asset utilization. My deepest congratulations to the team members and their families. We are continuing to invest in our factories despite a very challenging pandemic situation and we are confident of winning many more awards.”

The HCCB factories among other things won the recognition for their efforts in using biofuel for boilers; achieving 100% LED lighting; using new and renewable sources of energy; recycling plastic waste; and minimizing the use of raw materials through various initiatives.