Honda 2Wheelers India leads industry growth, Closes July’21 with 385,533 units sales

Gurugram : Entering the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 on a positive note, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. saw an uptick in two-wheeler demand during the month of July’21. Noteworthy, Honda 2Wheelers India contributed over 1 lac incremental units to the industry on the back of increase in demand for 2Wheelers in July’21.

Honda 2Wheelers India’s total sales for the month of July’21 stood at 385,533 units registering 66% growth over June’21. This includes domestic sales of 340,133 units and 45,400 units in exports.

Talking about the industry scenario and the market demand, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Gradually ramping up production while monitoring the market situation, Honda’s sale momentum continues to accelerate with July month reaching closer to 4 lac unit mark. With majority of our dealer network resuming operations across the country, a sharp surge in enquiries for scooters followed by motorcycles is being witnessed. Backed by a good monsoon, increasing preference for personal mobility & upcoming festival season, we expect faster recovery for the market.”

Key Highlights of July 2021:

1. Honda BigWing Network Expansion: Honda further elevated the #GoRidin spirit with the inauguration of BigWing Topline in Chennai (its premium big bike business vertical) and BigWing outlet in Chandigarh (exclusively for mid-size motorcycle segment)

2. Honda BigWing ‘Service on Wheels (SOW)’ initiative: Boosting engagement & after-sales experience for big bike customers, Honda launched its ‘Service on Wheels’ initiative to provide quality service at customers’ doorstep.

3. BigBike Delivery commencement: Reigniting excitement among BigBike enthusiasts, Honda commenced the deliveries of CB650R and CBR650R to customers. Parallely, Honda conducted the deliveries of its flagship model 2021 Gold Wing Tour through its exclusive premium retail outlet Honda BigWing Topline.

4. Online Service Booking for customers: Prioritizing health & safety of its customers, Honda launched a new online service booking facility for all customers across both commuter and premium motorcycle verticals. Customers can now book a service appointment online, receive confirmation via E-mail/SMS and reach the service workshop at their convenience.

5. Honda 2Wheelers Parts App: Leveraging digital solutions to further enhance parts’ operations across the sales channel, Honda launched a dedicated supply parts’ mobile application. The app will enable retailers & distributors to access complete parts’ related information using this platform.

6. Business Milestone: Further strengthening its presence across regions, Honda celebrated the milestone of 50 lac two-wheeler customers in Gujarat led by legendary Activa 6G & Shine family.

7. Road Safety: Honda 2Wheelers India celebrated 5th anniversary of its Traffic Training Park in Ludhiana. The training facility which is based on mini-city concept has educated more than 1.45 lac people in the city on road safety since inception.