Central University of Odisha to celebrate its 15th Foundation Day on 29 August

Koraput: The Central University of Odisha (CUO) is celebrating its 15th Foundation Day on 29th August 2023 at its Landiguda Campus in Koraput. His Excellency Prof. Ganeshi Lal, the Governor of Odisha, will grace the occasion as Saraswat Atithi. He will deliver the Foundation Day Speech through Online mode. The General Manager-Koraput of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Sunabeda Shri Sudhansu Mohan Jena, will attend as Special Guest. Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi, will preside over the programme.

The CUO was established on this date in 2009 under the Central University Act, of 2009. It was established along with thirteen other Central Universities in the country. Since its inception, the University has marched ahead with its vision and mission and strives to fulfill the educational aspirations of the region. During the last 14 years, the University has established 08 Schools and 18 Departments, with research programmes in 08 departments. From this academic session, the University has introduced B.Sc Courses in Agriculture Science, Forestry Management, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, and the PG MBA Programme in Logistics and Supply Chain Management. The present courses were introduced to cater to the needs of the local students who aspire to higher education. The present Vice Chancellor, Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi, joined the University in September 2022. After his joining, the Campus is busy with activities, including infrastructure development and recruitment process for teaching and non-teaching positions.

The Foundation Day celebrations will be organized at the Landiguda Campus in Koraput. The Vice-Chancellor will unfurl the University Flag and address the gathering in the morning.