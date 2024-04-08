CUO holds International Conference on “Science and Technology in Ancient Indian Literature in Modern perspective”

A three day International Conference on “Science and Technology in Ancient Indian Literature in Modern Perspective” was inaugurated at the Central University of Odisha on Monday, organised by the Department of Sanskrit. The Seminar to be continued during 8-10 April 2024 was graced by eminent Vice-Chancellors from four Universities and other delegates. The Programme was formally inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor of the University Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi. Other dignitaries present on the dais were Professor Shrinivasa Varakhedi, Vice Chanellor, National Sanskrit University, New Delhi; Professor GSR Krishna Murty, Vice Chancellor National Sanskrit University, Tirupati, Professor Hareram Tripathi, Vice Chancellor, Kavi Kulaguru Kalidas Sanskrit University, Ramtek, Professor Laksmi Nivas Panday, Vice Chancellor, Kameswar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University, Bihar, Prof. V.C.Jha, Consultant, Academic, Central University of Odisha. Prof. Narasingha Charan Panda, In-charge Registrar and Finance Officer of the University, who is also the Convener of the International Seminar gave the welcome address.

The Vice-Chancellor Prof. Tripathi conveyed his best wishes for the Conference and hoped that the Seminar discourses would be very much fruitful. Prof. N.C. Panda welcomed all the guests and said, it is a unique seminar that five Vice-Chancellors are present on the same dais. Speaking on the occasion Prof. Varakhedi focused on development of Sanskrit language not only in the field of literature but also in development of science and technology. “If we want to achieve developed India, we should revive the ancient Indian traditions of all disciplines including science and technology”, he said. “India was economically a rich country but due to plundering from various foreign aggressions it became poor subsequently. But we will fight back for development. For this purpose the indigenous knowledge should be developed”, he said.

Prof. Krishna Murty, in his speech urged for reviving of Sanskrit language and literature for development of overall literature in the nation. He said that Sanskrit language should be multi faceted and mixed with all disciplines for studies. Plantation and science are interrelated to each other. So plantation would lead to scientific development, he said.

Prof. Hareram Tripathi hoped that this international seminar would be very much fruitful and helpful in developing the Sanskrit language all over the world. Prof. Panday focused on growth of Indian traditional knowledge system including development of Sanskrit language, which is rich in knowledge and heritage. Prof. Jha said that the proceedings of the Seminar should be properly documented and shown to the nation so that this seminar will be unique. Dr. Birendra Sarangi, Faculty member of Sanskrit proposed the vote of thanks. The programme was anchored by Dr. Pradeep Chandra Acharya. The inaugural function was attended by number of delegates all over India, faculty members and students of the University.

Prior to the inaugural programme a plantation programme and a millet food festival were organised on the occasion.