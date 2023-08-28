NationalSports

PM Modi congratulates Neeraj Chopra on winning gold in World Athletics Championships

By OdAdmin

New Delhi: PM Modi congratulates Neeraj Chopra on winning gold in World Athletics Championships.  “The talented Neeraj Chopra exemplifies excellence. His dedication, precision and passion make him not just a champion in athletics but a symbol of unparalleled excellence in the entire sports world. Congrats to him for winning the Gold at the World Athletics Championships,” tweets Prime Minister Narendra Modi

