New Delhi: PM Modi congratulates Neeraj Chopra on winning gold in World Athletics Championships. “The talented Neeraj Chopra exemplifies excellence. His dedication, precision and passion make him not just a champion in athletics but a symbol of unparalleled excellence in the entire sports world. Congrats to him for winning the Gold at the World Athletics Championships,” tweets Prime Minister Narendra Modi
