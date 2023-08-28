ADB, Fourth Partner Energy to Build Solar Power Plant in India, Supplying Commercial and Industrial Sector This is ADB’s first direct financing to a renewable energy plant of this nature and is expected to crowd in international commercial financing to further decarbonize the commercial and industrial sector

NEW DELHI — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Fourth Partner Energy Private Limited (Fourth Partner) signed a long-term loan of up to 1.2 billion Indian rupees (about $14.7 million) to construct and operate a 25-megawatt solar photovoltaic-based power plant to increase clean and low-cost energy supply to commercial and industrial customers.

The power plant, located in Tirunelveli district in the state of Tamil Nadu in India, is expected to generate about 50.7 gigawatt-hours of electricity annually and will directly sell power to commercial and industrial users. India’s progressive open access renewable energy policy allows a group of consumers to purchase electricity directly from an Independent Power Producer (IPP).

“Open access energy procurement can play an important role in businesses achieving their net zero emissions targets,” said ADB’s Private Sector Operations Department Director General Suzanne Gaboury. “Solutions like this are being spearheaded by ADB to promote renewable energy across the region. This is ADB’s first direct financing to a renewable energy plant of this nature and is expected to crowd in international commercial financing to further decarbonize the commercial and industrial sector”.

Nearly 41,700 tons of carbon dioxide emissions a year will be avoided through the plant, which would otherwise have been generated by conventional fossil fuel plants.

“We are excited to add ADB to our esteemed list of green financiers as we move closer to our 3.5 GW renewable energy target by 2025. Fourth Partner is also constructing solar and wind parks across Ottapidaram, Tuticorin, and Nandikundu in Tamil Nadu,” said Fourth Partner Energy Co-Founder and Executive Director Vivek Subramanian. “We see this project as the beginning of our long-standing partnership with ADB to deliver cleaner, affordable power to India’s commercial and industrial sector,”

ADB has supported the development of renewable energy in India since 2007 when it financed the first set of wind projects under the IPP model. ADB has subsequently financed solar IPPs by assisting projects under the National Solar Mission and various state policies.

Fourth Partner is India’s leading renewable energy solutions platform, focused on building and financing renewable energy projects for commercial and industrial consumers. It offers end-to-end capabilities including evaluation, design, planning, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and financing of critical solar, wind, and battery storage infrastructure.

